Kenya hosts first National Conference on Climate Governance

The first National Conference on Climate Governance was held in Kenya’s capital city, Nairobi, on 9 October.

47 regional governments from all of Kenya’s counties attended the conference, along with policy makers.

The event was convened by the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA), a partner of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).

“Climate change is cross cutting. It affects every aspect of life, and our ability to achieve the sustainable development goals or indeed any of the aspirations of Agenda 2063 is constrained by climate change,” remarked James Murombedzi, ECA’s Officer in Charge of the African Climate Policy Center (ACPC).

“Because of its cross cutting nature, climate governance is complex. It requires the participation of multiple stakeholders, with sometimes conflicting interests.”

“This meeting is indeed significant in that it is a first go at mobilizing local governments, counties, the private sector and other CSOs to contribute to the climate response.”

The nation has set the Kenya Green Economy Strategy and Implementation Plan (2016-2020), which focuses on the transition to a low-carbon and efficient economy.

Kenya’s strategy highlights the country’s requirement of finance, investment, technology, development, innovation, and capacity in order to achieve the outlined goal.

“We must laud the cooperation between county governments through the Council of Governors, County Assemblies and civil society in Kenya to advance the green growth agenda and climate resilience through effective implementation of the country’s Climate Change Action Plan,” commented Mithika Mwenda, the Head of the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance.