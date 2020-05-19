Article
Mentor Management Limited and Turner and Townsend Kenya merge

May 19, 2020
The program management specialist based in the UK, Turner and Townsend, has merged with its Kenya business with Mentor Management Limited (MML).

Turner and Townsend has acquired a majority stake in the Nairobi-based firm. The purchase from Actis, a growth markets investor, is awaiting regulatory approval.

The merger, dubbed MML Turner and Townsend, aims to work within Kenya’s real estate, infrastructure, and natural resources sectors.

“The merger of our Kenya operation with MML, sees MML Turner & Townsend become the largest independent project and programme management company in East Africa,” stated CEO anc Chairman of Turner and Townsend, Vincent Clancy.

SEE ALSO:

“This is the next step in our Africa expansion plan as we continue to grow across the continent,” Clancy added.

Kenya has noted a greater scale of global investment, both institutional and private, aiding its construction and infrastructure industries.

“Joining Turner & Townsend is a significant step for our employees and clients,” reported John Rogers, Managing Director of MML.

“Turner & Townsend’s global expertise combined with MML’s local knowledge and reputation, will deliver a unique proposition to clients.”

