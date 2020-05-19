Mastercard Foundation to give Kenya sh30bn to boost job prospects for youth

It was announced that Kenya will receive sh30bn from the Mastercard Foundation to help train and improve the job prospects for youths in the reigon.

This venture is a joint strategy between the company and government that will benefit both parties while also helping at least 5mn people.

President Uhuru Kenyatta thanked the Mastercard Foundation thanked Mastercard for its partnership at the launch of the initiatve in Nairobi on Thursday. The launch, which has been dubbed the "Young Africa Words," was described by the president to mark the beginning of a push to help Kenyan youths become "productive members of society.”

Other companies taking part in the sh100bn public-private joint initiative are KCB Group, Equity Bank Group, along with their respective foundations which will provide billions in Capital.



"Kenya has a vibrant entrepreneurial culture, a strong private sector, and an enabling policy environment… Young Africa Works in Kenya builds on this momentum to prepare and connect young people to opportunities that will grow the economy and transform their lives,” said Reeta Roy, President and CEO of the Mastercard Foundation.