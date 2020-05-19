Article
Leadership & Strategy

Mastercard Foundation to give Kenya sh30bn to boost job prospects for youth

By Maureen Maingi
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

It was announced that Kenya will receive sh30bn from the Mastercard Foundation to help train and improve the job prospects for youths in the reigon. 
This venture is a joint strategy between the company and government that will benefit both parties while also helping at least 5mn people. 

President Uhuru Kenyatta thanked the Mastercard Foundation thanked Mastercard for its partnership at the launch of the initiatve in Nairobi on Thursday. The launch, which has been dubbed the "Young Africa Words," was described by the president to mark the beginning of a push to help Kenyan youths become "productive members of society.”

SEE MORE:

 

Other companies taking part in the sh100bn public-private joint initiative are KCB Group, Equity Bank Group, along with their respective foundations which will provide billions in Capital. 


"Kenya has a vibrant entrepreneurial culture, a strong private sector, and an enabling policy environment… Young Africa Works in Kenya builds on this momentum to prepare and connect young people to opportunities that will grow the economy and transform their lives,” said Reeta Roy, President and CEO of the Mastercard Foundation.

kenyaMastercardPresident Uhuru Kenyatta
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability