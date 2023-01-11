Etihad Rail – connecting the UAE’s seven emirates and beyond

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is renowned globally for delivering awe-inspiring and ambitious projects.

From the world’s tallest building Dubai (Burj Khalifa, Dubai) to the world’s largest indoor theme park (Warner Bros. World, Abu Dhabi) and the Middle East’s first casino (Wynn Resorts coming to Ras Al Khaimah in 2026), this Middle East country is no stranger to delivering on pioneering plans.

But the UAE’s latest project may well be its most ambitious yet – given that it is not only one of the largest infrastructure projects in the emirates, but one that is projected to contribute AED200bn (US$54.5bn) to the UAE economy over the next 50 years.

Enter the UAE National Rail Network, a ground-breaking AED50bn (US$13.6bn) railway network being developed and operated by Etihad Rail, which, once complete in 2024, will connect 11 cities across the UAE’s seven emirates and stretch 1,200km from the border of Saudi Arabia to the border of Oman.

The network is expected to transport more than 36.5 million passengers and 60 million tonnes of freight annually by 2030, with freight and passenger trains reaching speeds of up to 120 and 200 km/h, respectively.

Ultimately, Etihad Rail will extend beyond the UAE to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as part of the wider US$100bn GCC rail programme

