Microsoft and African Development Bank partner to generate 25mn jobs

Microsoft is launching the Coding for Employment programme with the African Development Bank (ADB).

The programme – which will launch at the African Innovation Summit in Kigali, Rwanda, on 6 June – will be part of the Jobs for Youth Africa Initiative.

ADB’s initiative aims to upskill 50mn youths and create 25mn jobs across the continent by 2025.

The jobs will focus on the agriculture and Information Communication and Technology (ICT) sectors, as well as other key industries.

Microsoft’s programme will launch specifically in Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda and Senegal.

The US technology firm’s programme aims to make digital skills accessible to young people and support them with employment opportunities.

In order to achieve its goal, Microsoft will be opening 130 Centres of Excellence across its target countries in order to bridge the skills gap.

“The world is experiencing unprecedented socio-economic transformation as it moves towards the fourth industrial revolution,” Microsoft stated in a press release.

“Technology is infused into every job and across every employment sector. But the pace of change and new skills requirements are pushing some of these exciting opportunities out of reach for many people in Africa.”

“This is especially true for people with limited educational opportunities and populations who have been historically underserved and underrepresented.”