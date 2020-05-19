Microsoft appoints first female country manager in Ghana

Follow @ ShereeHanna

Microsoft has announced the appointment of Otema Yirenkyi as the company’s first country manager for Ghana.

As the company shifts its global focus to a devices and services offering, Ghana remains one of Microsoft’s critical investment markets in Africa.

Yirenkyi, a native Ghanaian with over 14 years of ICT experience, will take the helm of its increasing investment in the country.

Yirenkyi is Microsoft’s first female country manager on the African continent and holds a BSc degree in Industrial and Labour Relations, as well as an MA in Development Studies.

“We have seen tremendous growth in broadband availability and internet penetration in Ghana, as well as the introduction of newer devices such as tablets and smartphones, which have fundamentally changed how consumers experience and use technology,” said Yirenkyi.

Ghana’s current mobile penetration rate is at an estimated 112 percent, after the country hit the 100 percent mark at the end of 2012.

These numbers are the highest in Africa, placing Ghana 49th in the world, according to the International Telecommunications Union (ITU).

Yirenkyi said: “This always-on, always-connected era that we find ourselves in holds new promise for what technology can bring to people’s lives and to businesses. And it gives us an opportunity to use our technology, talent, time and money to help create sustainable growth in the country and across the African continent.”

Microsoft has been operating in Ghana through its partner ecosystem for 10 years and continues to recognise the country’s long-term growth opportunities.

Yirenkyi’s appointment is an investment in Ghana’s future growth and Microsoft’s vision to establish a robust presence in the country.

Over the years and through a number of programmes, Microsoft has trained 15, 000 teachers, impacted over one million students, created over 1, 800 jobs, and supported 35 successful startups in Ghana.

The company’s flagship African investment and growth initiative, Microsoft 4Afrika, was launched in February this year to actively engage in Africa’s economic development, and has further entrenched the company’s commitment to Ghana and its people, ensuring that technology plays a key role in the developing economy.

“This is an exciting time when the country is rapidly transforming, both economically and socially,” Yirenkyi said.

“I hope to inspire a culture of innovation driven by technology and I am excited to be leading Microsoft’s era of expansion in Ghana.”

Hennie Loubser, General Manager of West, East, Central Africa and Indian Ocean Islands, said: “We are delighted to have Otema on board in this critically important role. She has the track record and credentials to help grow this dynamic market, and she is deeply committed to Africa’s economic development.”

Otema’s focus in Ghana is on continuing to improve access to technology, skills development opportunities and resources.

“I think once African entrepreneurs have increased access, affordable technologies and the ability to monetise innovative ideas, they will create solutions that solve many of the economic and social challenges confronting Africa,” she said.

One of Microsoft’s core projects in the country is its partnership with the Ghanaian Ministry of Education and the British Council, to set up ICT hubs in local schools and communities to accelerate digital literacy across the country.

Falling under a regional project called Badiliko, 17 digital hubs have been created in Ghana and Microsoft has trained 26 local Master Trainers who are serving as Digital Ambassadors and School Leader Facilitators in the hubs, helping over 1,700 people in Ghana become trained to date.

Building on the success of its programmes and initiatives in Africa, Microsoft continues its commitment to a strong, successful history on the continent and strategic economic hubs like Ghana will become more integral partners to its African business strategy.