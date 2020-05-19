Microsoft starts partnership with Kenyan universities

Microsoft has announced that it plans to collaborate with universities and colleges in order to encourage and teach the use of technology. This move from Microsoft will strengthen its presence in Kenya, and prepare younger generations for the next wave of technological advancements.

Anthony Salcito, Vice President of Worldwide Education at Microsoft Corporation, said: “The new era of digital learning requires stakeholders — from government leaders, curriculum publishers, equipment manufacturers, technology providers and service organisations — aligned to enable change.”

“The Microsoft education transformation agreement is the execution template for … a comprehensive public-private partnership to help enable positive teaching and learning changes.”

Microsoft said that officials would be selected from institutions and educated by Microsoft experts to ensure that universities are up to date with technology. MKU Vice-Chancellor Stanley Waudo said: “We have more than 16,000 students in the programmes. Our university operations are also recorded on technology platforms. The collaboration will help us develop a competitive advantage in ICT.”



This is one of 100 similar agreements to be signed by Microsoft across the world. Microsoft has already started publicising the partnership by touring the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, where they discovered a number of innovations that hold great potential, if given the appropriate technological support.