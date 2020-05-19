MTN Ghana awarded for outstanding local procurement operations

MTN Ghana has received an award from the Chartered Institute of Purchasing & Supply (CIPS) and the Association of Ghana Industries for its contributions to local procurement. The award was presented during the annual CIPS awards night held in Accra.

The objective of CIPS in Ghana is to make a positive impact on the Ghanaian economy through raising and recognising standards in supply chain processes.

The Ghanain subsidiary of the pan-african telecommunications provider has made various enhancements to the way it does business, transforming its back office operations while rolling out Oracle’s Enterprise Business Suite. End-to-end management of procurement has been improved, from budgeting through to requisition approval, sourcing, and order transmission, using a single ERP system.

The telco’s procurement process is now almost entirely paperless as a result – transactions are also easier to audit, cycle times have been reduced, and execution speed has been improved across all of its operations.

Evelyn Sam, General Manager for Procurement Services, MTN Ghana, said: “It is heart-warming to know that our efforts at improving procurement and supply chain practices are being recognized locally.”

The CEO of MTN, Mr. Ebenezer Asante, commenting on the award said, “Technology is the driver of the world’s economy and MTN as the leader in Ghana’s telecoms industry is committed to support the growth of enterprises using end –to-end technology solutions.”

SOURCE: [Modern Ghana]