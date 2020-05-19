MTN partners to bring e-commerce services to African markets

Follow @ ShereeHanna

MTN Group today announced a partnership agreement that will enable Africa’s leading telecoms operator to extend online retail and other essential digital services on the African continent.

MTN has partnered with Rocket Internet and Millicom International Cellular to develop internet businesses in Africa through Africa Internet Holding (AIH), an exclusive vehicle to develop e-commerce businesses across the continent.

MTN, Millicom and Rocket Internet will each become 33.3 percent shareholders in AIH.

Commenting on the transaction, Sifiso Dabengwa, MTN Group President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), said: “We are excited to engage in a strategic partnership with Rocket Internet and Millicom to develop online ventures across the fast growing internet markets of Africa.

“Rocket Internet’s proven successful track record, coupled with Millicom and MTN’s leading mobile telecommunications position, will allow the partnership to capture the growth potential of the digital media space across our footprint in the region”.

Founded in 2012 as a joint venture between Rocket Internet and Millicom International Cellular, AIH is a leading internet group in Africa, with presence in 13 countries on the continent, including South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco, Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana.

“The company has developed several successful e-commerce ventures in the past 18 months, including Jumia, Zando, Kaymu, Jovago, Lamudi, Carmudi, Easytaxi and Hellofood.

Millicom President and CEO, Hans-Holger Albrecht said:“We are pleased to welcome MTN as a strategic partner to accelerate the growth of our online alliance in Africa.

“It is a significant vote of confidence in its future. Between us we have more than 220 million mobile customers in the continent with very limited overlap.

“MTN is the leader in Nigeria and South Africa, the largest markets for AIH currently, while Millicom contributes through its leading positions in our markets, combined with one of the most innovative product offerings.”

The investment in AIH is in line with MTN’s strategy of bringing the digital world to customers, adapting to their rapidly changing needs and delivering a consistent end-to-end user experience.

The partnership brings together Rocket Internet’s expertise in developing successful global internet business models, and Millicom and MTN’s leadership position and unique knowledge of the local telecom markets.

Co-Founder of Rocket Internet, Oliver Samwer, said: “The strategic partnership between Rocket Internet, Millicom and MTN is unique and will enable AIH to reach more consumers with better services. We feel very strong about AIH’s existing and future ventures in Africa and look forward to working with our new partner.”

The partnership is expected to create additional synergies for MTN in its core business. The investment is subject to regulatory approval, and the transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2014.

“MTN will continue to pursue digital business adjacencies as one of its key strategic priorities to drive growth and value to our customers across Africa”, said Dabengwa.