Allied Wallet Africa to launch new office in Angola

Global fintech company Allied Wallet, is set to launch a new office in Angola. The company is committed to the region’s digital growth and aims to offer its payment solutions to entrepreneurs and business owners in South Africa.

The announcement today follows the company’s recent integrations with 3dcart, J2Store and PrestaShop. These will allow its users to easily build, adjust, and maintain an online store without any programming or HTML knowledge, as well as operationalise their online store in 12 hours and accept several card types in multiple languages. “We want our merchants to be successful. We want them to be profitable and we’ll do what we can to perpetuate their success,” says CEO of Allied Wallet Africa, Andy Khawaja.

Allied Wallet Africa is “dedicated to helping […] entrepreneurs and creating new opportunities in the region” by revolutionising the e-commerce industry. The company is looking to bring new open API online payment solutions, mobile payment solutions and digital wallet solutions as well as utility and payroll functions to the fast-expanding e-commerce market in South Africa. In doing this, it hopes to improve the region’s digital infrastructure and previously undeveloped payment processing systems.

“Africa is full of opportunity and smart entrepreneurs that deserve access to new e-commerce tools. It’s our goal to connect Africa – to further connect them as a continent and to further connect them to the world in our growing digital space,” says Khawaja. “Africa deserves the opportunity to participate in e-commerce, they deserve advancement”.