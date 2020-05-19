Food giant Nestlé has taken a massive step towards ending child labour on Ivory Coast cocoa farms supplying its factories.

One of the world’s largest chocolate producers has agreed to work with the Fair Labor Association (FLA) to eradicate the problem of child workers, the first food company to do so.

The FLA will examine Nestlé’s cocoa supply chains in Ivory Coast, where the company sources most of its cocoa.

The confectionery firm has faced criticism for years over allegedly turning a blind eye to child labour in its supply chain, despite signing an industry-wide cocoa protocol to put an end to the problem a decade ago.

Nestlé issued a statement saying, “The cocoa supply chain is long and complex.

“This makes it difficult for food companies to establish exactly where their cocoa comes from and under what conditions it was harvested.

“Where they find evidence of child labour, the FLA will identify the root causes and advise Nestlé how to address them in ways that are sustainable and lasting.

“The FLA’s role will be to provide expertise to help ensure Nestlé’s efforts to eliminate child labour are more effective and transparent.”

Nestlé is also the first food company to apply to become a member of the FLA.

“Child labour has no place in our supply chain,” said Nestlé’s Executive Vice President for Operations José Lopez.

“We cannot solve the problem on our own, but by working with a partner like the FLA we can make sure our efforts to address it are targeted where they are needed most.”

