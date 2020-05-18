New minister for water and electricity in Kuwait

Prince Ahmad Khaled Ahmad Al-Jassar has been sworn in as the new Minister of Public Works, and Minister of Electricity and Water for Kuwait. The appointment follows the resignation of Abdulaziz al-Ibraheem the day after he was asked by a reporter to comment on a tweet that claimed some parliamentarians were paid up to 350,000 dinars ($1.17 million) to question him on a variety of allegations including administrative violations. However at the time al-Ibraheem he denied the accusations and survived the questioning.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by the Deputy Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, the Director of His Highness the Amir's Bureau Ahmad Fahad Al-Fahad and the Head of Amiri Protocol Sheikh Khaled Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir had issued an Amiri Decree appointing Al-Jassar to this senior post.

Prior to his appointment Al-Jassar held the post of First Undersecretary of the Ministry of Electricity and Water. It was in this capacity that in August 2014 he welcomed the Board of Trustees of the Regional Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (RCREE) on the occasion of Kuwait’s joining that organisation – Kuwait like the other oil-dependent states in the region is keen to prepare for the day when these natural resources are depleted.