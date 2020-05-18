Article
SSH designing luxury hotel in Kuwait

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
SSH  has been appointed as the lead consultant for all the design phases and permitting for a new luxury four-star hotel in the Governorate of Hawally, Kuwait.

The high-rise complex is estimated to tower 110 meters in height, in addition to three basement car parking floors. The hotel will include a lobby, reception and spa, and 31 above ground floors, 22 of which are hotel guest areas with five hotel rooms per floor and a luxury floor that will host two large guest suites. In addition to 122 hotel rooms, it will also contain two specialty restaurants, retail shops, children’s play area, gym, all day dining facility, terrace, and administrative offices and facilities such as meeting rooms, laundry areas and a central kitchen.

SSH, a leading architecture and engineering firm, has extensive hospitality experience, blending architectural traditions and innovative designs to create landmark destinations. Similar projects include the upgrade of the Radisson SAS Hotel in Kuwait, Ras Al Barr Resort in Bahrain, and the World Architecture Festival award-winner Junoot Eco Resort in Oman. 

