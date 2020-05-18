Saudi airline opens an office in Kuwait

flynas, the Saudi national carrier, this month celebrated six years of operations in Kuwait by opening a new office in Kuwait City. The new office is in Al-Khalij Tower, right on the capital’s Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq road.

The opening ceremony was attended by Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Fayez, Ambassador of the Custodian of the Holy Mosques to Kuwait, Bandar Al-Mohannna, CEO of NAS Holding, and a number of flynas officials and members of the press from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

“Today we celebrate the great success that we achieved over the past few years, in which we had the best operations in the Kuwaiti aviation industry,” said Mohanna. “flynas operates 19 direct flights a week from Kuwait City to Riyadh, Jeddah, Taif, and Madina. We are proud of the talented Kuwaitis who work hard to maintain that success, and look forward to expanding our operations to meet the growing demand for air travel between Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

flynas has an ambitious strategy that aims to achieve the highest degrees of comfort for its clients. flynas is also making great strides in the way of organizing destinations and continuously studies the ever-changing needs of the civil aviation sector.