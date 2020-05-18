Article
Technology

EBS partnership with Datum360

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
EBS, the Kuwait-based regional solutions provider for industry and enterprise has signed a partnership with the UK's Datum360. The deal means that EBS will provide Datum360’s Software as a Service (SaaS) offering across the Middle East region from its locations including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Qatar.

Speaking about the new venture, Edmond Chammas, President & CEO at EBS said: “As the industry is being driven by increasing operational efficiencies and reducing costs, we are excited to be working with Datum360, whose comprehensive SaaS solutions does exactly that. Datum360 has recognised our core capabilities and strength to propel their SaaS offering across the Middle East. We are delighted to have signed this deal with a company, which we believe will help to significantly increase our portfolio as clients seek to use the best and most cost effective solutions available on the market.”

Steve Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO at Datum360, added: “Our aim is to become globally recognised for our SaaS solutions that provide the best cloud based Engineering Information Management platform on the market today - delivering digital trust - without the added cost of the classical desktop deployments offered by the competition. The continued investment in the downstream sector in the Middle East region and the growing demand for effective engineering information management only adds to the opportunities for us with EBS.

“We are very proud of the reputation that our engineering information management solutions have built in the industry for reducing risk and cost with pioneering capabilities, and as such we feel very confident – as do our new partner - they will appeal to the Middle East market.”

Technology
