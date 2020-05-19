Nigeria and Benin to benefit from Vodafone and Globacom partnership

Vodafone and Globacom Limited today announced a new, non-equity partnership agreement covering Nigeria and the Republic of Benin.

Under the Partner Market agreement, Vodafone and Globacom will work together to boost the experience for both consumer and business customers, utilising a wide range of mobile, voice and data products.

Vodafone Partner Markets Chief Executive Stefano Gastaut said: “We are delighted to welcome Globacom to the Vodafone Partner Markets community which now spans 57 countries across six continents. This strategic partnership with Globacom for Nigeria and the Republic of Benin will help deliver enhanced roaming benefits for Globacom’s consumer and multinational corporate customers, including countries where we have an ultra-fast 4G network. Vodafone will gain from Globacom’s expertise and deep understanding of African markets.”

Globacom’s Executive Director for Special Projects, Mr. Mike Jituboh said: “This partnership is unique and farreaching, giving corporate and individual subscribers on the Globacom network in Nigeria and the Republic of Benin an edge, particularly in voice and data services. The partnership is in line with Globacom’s tradition of partnering with global leaders to avail consumers of the best telecommunications services.”

