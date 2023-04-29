Margherita Della Valle made Vodafone’s first female CEO

Margherita Della Valle has officially been hired as Vodafone's new Group CEO.

Her predecessor, Nick Read, stepped down at the end of last year following four years in the top job. The company initially named Della Valle as Interim Chief Executive and opted to make her appointment permanent from Thursday (27 April).

Della Valle will also continue as Group CFO until an external search for a new candidate has been completed. She is one of only 10 female CEOs at the UK’s top 100 listed companies and Vodafone's first permanent female CEO.

She said: “I am honoured to have been appointed as Group Chief Executive. Vodafone has a unique position in Europe and Africa with strong customer relationships, networks and people.

“To realise our potential, Vodafone needs to change. We know we can do better. My focus will be to improve the service for our customers, simplify our business and grow.”