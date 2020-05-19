Oando Achieves Five-Year LTI Shutout on OES Integrity Rig

Oando Energy Services Ltd (OESL) is celebrating five years of continuous operations without Lost Time Injury (LTI) on its flagship rig, OES Integrity.

The Oando PLC subsidiary and Nigeria’s leading indigenous operator of swamp drilling rig services has been lauded for the achievement both internally and externally, epitomising the company’s recent operational excellence optimisation strategies.

“This exceptional achievement is a validation of the safe work culture on our rigs,” said Oando Energy Services Limited CEO, Mr. Bandele Badejo. “I commend the commitment, dedication, and effort of the ‘OES Integrity’ team in maintaining its focus on operational excellence, in spite of the downturn in the service industry.

“With this milestone we have convincingly demonstrated that we can consistently operate our rigs incident free with the proactive implementation of our EHSSQ and operational processes.”

The ‘OES Integrity’ swamp rig has successfully drilled, completed, and worked on 18 wells in the course of its campaign, and is the first 3,000 HP modern swamp drilling barge to operate in the Niger Delta. It is equipped with 15,000 psi Blowout Preventers (BOP), which are designed to drill High Pressure/ High Temperature (HPHT) wells to depths of 30,000 ft.

Oando PLC’s Chief Environmental Health Safety Security and Quality Officer, Mr. Chjioke Akwukwuma added: “The ‘OES Integrity’ crew has worked for 1,823 days without any disruption to operations resulting from personnel injury – this is a significant and laudable feat in the history of OESL.

“It is further proof of our dedication to building an enduring safety culture and adherence to best practices. We will continue to integrate safety processes in our day-to-day business operations across all our locations and where possible improve on these processes so that we consistently surpass past achievements”.

LTI has become an oil and gas industry benchmark in limiting, or eradicating the amounts of injuries sustained on the job, and the subsequent downtime that occurs as a result. Oando has recognised this as one of its main KPIs as part of its general safety and environmental standards.



Image: © Oando Plc