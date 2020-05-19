20 African oil and gas ministers and OPEC set to attend APPO exhibition in Malabo

During the African Petroleum Producers Organisation’s (APPO) Cape VII Congress and Exhibition in Malabo at the beginning of April, it has been announced that The President of Equatorial Guinea, the Secretary General of OPEC and 20 African oil and gas ministers will headline the meeting, according to Africa News.

The exhibition is set to provide a place for the industry’s leading oil and gas executives to come together from 2-5th April, consisting of over 20 African governments and more than 12 national oil firms.

It is anticipated the event will zone in on Africa’s influence in energy geopolitics, policy reforms as well as increasing cooperation amongst African countries.

With the organisation aiming to create a strong unifier of African oil producers on the international stage, President of the African Petroleum Producers Organisation and Minister of State for Petroleum Nigeria, Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, is set to present the foundational reforms of APPO.

It is expected that speakers at the event will include Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo, Secretary General of OPEC, Dr Sun Xiansheng, Secretary General of the International Energy Forum and Yury Sentyurin, Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).