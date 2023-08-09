Top 10 largest banks in the Middle East and Africa

It’s boom time for banking – especially in the Middle East and Africa. High interest rates globally are driving profits, but this region has an extra edge.

Africa’s potential is being met by digital banking solutions and foreign direct investment, while the Middle East continues to prove attractive for global talent. Then there is the ongoing real estate and mega construction booms – particularly in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – that are requiring huge financial muscle.

Mortgages are also delivering exponential growth in Saudi’s banking sector – as witnessed by the biggest mover on this list Al Rajhi, which almost doubled assets in just three years.

Now, with banks across the region reporting record profits, many of these institutions are going to be making moves. So who are the winners and losers?

Here are the banks ranked by assets by S&P Global market Intelligence, and with insight on how the rest of 2023 could shape up.

1

Qatar

CEO: Abdulla Mubarak Al-Khalifa

Total assets: US$323.56 billion

