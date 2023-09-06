Jane Karuku: Steering Kenya’s largest manufacturer

Jane Karuku is passionate about bringing the largest and most profitable manufacturer in Central and East Africa towards a sustainable and diverse future.

As the first female chief executive of East African Breweries Limited (EABL), one of Kenya’s oldest companies, Jane has put in place ambitious targets that will see women occupy half of the company’s 2,500-strong workforce including leadership roles by 2030.

Under Jane’s leadership, first as Managing Director for eight years, and CEO since 2021, EABL has rolled out numerous initiatives aimed at empowering women to become business leaders.

Among these, a programme to train female graduates, education for all departments on unconscious bias, measures to increase the percentage of female suppliers, and the Spirited Women Network, which focuses on female employee mentorship and retention.

The manufacturer, which is majority-owned (50.03%) by beverages giant Diageo, made history in 2019 when it became the first-ever firm in Kenya to implement a 26-week maternity leave and four-week paternity leave policy.

Jane says that the policy has paid off, enhancing the productivity of workers, and directly contributing to the increase in revenues.

Serving as CEO at EABL is ‘a calling’

In sustainability too, Jane has made her mark at the manufacturer, which counts more than 40 brands including Tusker, Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, and Guinness within its diverse portfolio – and has pledged to become Net Zero in direct operations by 2030.

Under her tenure, EABL published its inaugural and award-winning Sustainability Report (2021), in which the manufacturer outlined a US$5 million 10-year fund to help pubs and bars recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, and an ambitious target to source up to 80% of all raw materials locally.

EABL’s second report (2022), in the year of its Centenary, reached more ambitious heights with an investment of Sh5.1 billion (US$37 million) to establish biomass plants in Kenya and Uganda, part of extensive plans to reduce carbon emissions by 95% annually.

“For me, serving at EABL is a calling,” Jane said in an interview in 2021.

“This is a business that is integrated to improve the lives of the communities we operate in. When you work at EABL, you work for more than a salary because we serve a considerable ecosystem.”

That ecosystem comprises more than 60,000 farmers, 2,500 workers and seven factories across East Africa.

As well as contributing around 1% of Kenya’s GDP, EABL is the number one excise duty taxpayer in Kenya and during the last 5-6 years, has been among the top five companies in the region.