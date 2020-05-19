Article
Oracle hosted its Impact Technology Summit in Nairobi

May 19, 2020
Kenya’s capital city, Nairobi, hosted Oracle’s Impact Technology Summit on 11 September.

The summit focused on the implementation of emerging technologies – such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and blockchain.

The event also targeted how technologies, such as cloud computing, could be administered into everyday life.

“Emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and Blockchain are changing the way companies do business at every level, across every function, in ways we are only starting to imagine,” stated Corine Mbiaketcha Nana, Oracle’s Managing Director of the Kenya Hub covering East, Central and West Africa.

“The cloud is the engine that enables businesses to innovate faster, improve customer engagement, drive business-process efficiency, and accelerate digital transformation. It is the enabler of emerging technologies such as AI, Machine Learning and Blockchain.”

Firms such as the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) have already begun driving technology in their operations.

KRA has introduced Oracle Customer Relationship Management (CRM) to push its innovation strategy for enhanced services.

“It’s time to stop thinking about emerging technologies as scary or disruptive challenges business needs to overcome,” continued Mbiaketcha Nana.

“Business leaders must move beyond the vision they have for technology in their organisation and start to explore the practical steps they can take to make innovation something they do every day. Most businesses, if not all, should be excited about these new technologies.”

