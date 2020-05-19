Orange and Google to increase mobile internet in Africa and the Middle East

Orange and Google have announced a new partnership today which will bring the best of mobile internet across its full African and Middle Eastern footprint. Combining the strength of Orange’s mobile network and mobile expertise with Google’s mobile applications, the move offers customers the best of both partners in terms of access and content through an all-inclusive digital communication package.

Customers across the Orange MEA footprint will now have access to a range of best-in-class online services including, but not limited to, popular content covering fashion, sport and music, as well as everyday tools such as Google Search, YouTube, and Google Maps.

Orange’s mass market in Africa and the Middle Eas will be targeted, following Orange’s ongoing success of delivering smartphones across the region. Through an educational campaign, customers will be offered advice to better understand the benefits and direct value mobile internet can bring.

RELATED: Orange launches Entrepreneur Club for innovators in Africa and the Middle East

The digital communication package is especially well-adapted to youth who have high data usage and want the latest generation smartphone. Customers will receive one of the most competitively priced tariff plans in the region starting at $40, which will consist of a high-specification smartphone and a communication bundle with voice, SMS and data.

Orange’s Executive Vice President of Connected Objects and Partnerships, Yves Maitre, said: “As the first pan-Africa and Middle East mobile partnership with Google on this scale, we are able to bring direct value to our customers by offering the best access and services to ensure they get the most out of the mobile internet.”

RELATED: Orange Digital Ventures invests in Afrostream on-demand video services

“Through this all-inclusive digital communications package, we are proud to continue our promise to deliver affordable internet access across the region and connect people to what is essential in their lives.”

Richard Turner, Director of Android Partnerships for Europe, the Middle East and Africa said: "Today, over three billion people across the world are using the internet to live better, richer lives and create opportunities for themselves and their communities.

"The driving force behind this growth - particularly in Africa and the Middle East - is smartphones. We are very excited to work with Orange to bring together data services, content and a high quality Android device to provide a great experience for first-time or experienced smartphone users.”

African Business Review’s February Issue is now live.



Follow @MrNLon and @AfricaBizReview on Twitter.

Like our Facebook Page.