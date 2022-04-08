People News: HSBC, First Abu Dhabi Bank, KPMG, Bain, KLM

Seb Henbest joins HSBC as Group Head of Climate Transition

Energy transition expert Seb Henbest has joined Britain’s biggest lender HSBC to head climate transition, as the banking giant ramps up the building of an industry-leading sustainability team in its drive to enable clients to transition to net-zero.

Seb, who brings to the role in-depth knowledge of energy transition and net-zero pathways across multiple geographies, including APAC and the Middle East, will join recent hires Celine Herweijer , as the bank’s first group chief sustainability officer, and Jenny McInnes as group head of sustainability policy and partnerships.

Seb joins from BloombergNEF (BNEF) where he was chief economist, overseeing the firm’s energy economics research and energy transition scenario analysis. He is lead author of BNEF’s flagship publication, the New Energy Outlook. With BNEF for 14 years, he served as Director of BNEF’s MENA division, and prior to that he led BNEF in Australia, establishing the firm’s Sydney offices in 2009. He is a 2015 Rex J Lipman Fellow and has been an advisor to the GCC region Clean Energy Business Council. Seb studied physics at University of Adelaide before reading International Relations at Cambridge.