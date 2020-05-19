Article
Leadership & Strategy

President Kenyatta plans to elevate Kenya’s manufacturing industry

By professo
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Following his re-election, President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya has announced that he will be prioritising the manufacturing industry during his second term.

As part of his economic agenda, the President plans to open jobs in the sector for young people.

The industry has only contributed 10% gross domestic product (GDP) to the country’s national wealth for the past 10 years, and fell to 9.2% last year year.

It is estimated that the under-performance of manufacturing in Kenya is what led to the country not achieving its annual 10% growth in GDP as part of the Vision 2030 plan.

SEE ALSO:

2010 was Kenya’s best year for overall economy, with GDP rising by 8.4%. Every year since it has not expanded above 6%.

The economy has also been unsuccessful in regards to creating jobs; 89.72% of the 832,900 jobs in 2016 originated from the informal sector, leaving only 85,600 jobs from the formal sector.

 “Creating jobs and opportunities for our young population is also a top priority. In this regard, we will target manufacturing. As you know our manufacturing sector is the primary vehicle for the creation of decent jobs,” President Kenyatta stated his inauguration speech.

“Over my term, we will grow and sustain this manufacturing sector, and raise its share of the national cake from nine to 15 per cent.”

kenyaManufacturing
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability