Qatar is most peaceful country in the Middle East

According to the 2016 Global Peace Index (GPI), Qatar is once again the most peaceful country in the Middle East region.

The 10th edition of the GPI, produced by the Institute for Economics & Peace, ranked 163 indepdendent territories and reported that the last 10 years had seen a historic decline in world peace, with only 10 countries globally - including Qatar - that are free from conflict.

In the Middle East region, Libya and Bahrain were both in the bottom five (meaning the level of peacefulness had fallen the most) and Qatar was the most peaceful country in the Middle East.

The economic impact of violence on the global economy in 2015 was $13.6 trillion in purchasing power parity (PPP) terms.

