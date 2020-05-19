Article
SA airline promotes &#039;fourth wife goes free&#039; deal

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
South African’s Kulula Airlines has created a cheeky advertising campaign to ridicule President Jacob Zuma’s polygamy.

The airline advertised a promotional flight by stating ‘your fourth wife goes free’. Seventy-year-old Zuma married his fourth current wife Gloria 'Bongi' Ngema last weekend.

The ad reads “Inspired by regular VIP travellers with sizeable spousal entourages, the offer is open to all fourth wives when the family travels together on the Jo’burg to Cape Town route.”

Kulula's week-long offer runs until April 30 states: “... not only will you get a great deal on kulula.com flights for your first three wives, but your fourth wife will fly free, mahala, on the house.”

The airline's Facebook page adds: “Inspired by regular VIP travellers with sizeable spousal entourages, the offer is open to all fourth wives when the family travels together on the Jo’burg to Cape Town route.”

