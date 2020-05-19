Article
Digital Strategy

African Business Review sustainability September issue is live!

By Polycarp Kazaresam
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

It's Sustainability September here at African Business Review. Our new issue is about green issues, specifically those affecting Africa right now. To find out how businesses intersects with sustainability, check out our features on Africa's first green village, Tesla's arrival in Africa, and business tips from green entrepenuers.

Additionally, we've got some brilliant company profiles this month. We spoke to Barloworld Equipment, Project Isizwe and Egyptian Steel.

Enjoy the read, be inspired, and get in touch!

African Business Review
Sustainability