Business Review Africa magazine – September issue now available!

The official September edition of Business Review Africa magazine, including exclusive interviews and features, is now live!

We start with a special focus on Angola, looking in depth at Biocom, an enormous sugar cane producer which is reversing a trend that has seen unsustainable amounts of sugar imported in the years since the civil war.

Soon the project will pass the US$1bn investment mark, allowing it to ramp up production and provide vital sugar supplies to the country along with sizable amounts of electricity and ethanol by-products.

Find out more in our feature with Biocom Deputy General Manager Luís Bagorro Júnior and Mário Lourenço, CEO of Cochan, key financier and 40% stakeholder in the project.

Also talking energy is Songas Managing Director Nigel Whittaker, who tells us how the company is supplying much-needed power to Tanzania.

This issue also carries a mining focus, with exclusive insight from Kefi Minerals, Base Titanium and the Ministry of Mines in Kenya.

Finally, make sure you read our other exclusive interviews, which include iSON Group, East Africa Data Centre and FNB Namibia.

