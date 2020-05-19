The September issue of the African edition of Business Chief is now live!

Hello and welcome to the September issue of Business Chief’s Africa edition!

Our cover star this month is CSI Energy. In our excusive report, we reveal how the company continues to provide world-class infrastructure and sustainable best practice to an ever-evolving market place. With a company-wide commitment to diversity and sustainability, CSI Energy is looking to provide lasting change to Africa.

Elsewhere in our latest issue, we examine the rise and rise of cinema in Africa. We sit down with international entertainment giant IMAX as the company looks to define the cinematic experience across the continent and take it to the next level.

With more than 134mn international tourists expected to travel to Africa by 2030, the hotel and tourism industry is booming. Business Chief looks at 10 of the largest hotel groups currently operating across Africa as it becomes one of the world’s fastest-growing tourism markets.

As one of Africa’s most vital business and tourism hubs, Dakar is a crucial part of an ambitious countrywide vision to realise the true potential of Senegal. Our City Focus digs a little deeper into how Dakar, which contributes over half of Senegal’s GDP, is a key economic hub for Senegal and wider West Africa.

Finally, our exclusive reports delve into the operations of Accra Brewery, EnviroServ Waste Management, SoluGrowth and Tigre de Cristal, delivering insights from across industries.

Enjoy the issue!