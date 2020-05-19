African Business Review is officially LIVE

Welcome to African Business Review. After months of planning, we are proud to present and introduce our brand new website and digital platform to the industry.

Africanbusinessreview.co.za is an online source for accurate, first class news across the continent, bringing executives exclusively sourced content from a range of industries and leading companies.

Our newly-designed website will be a breath of fresh air to the existing media spectrum within the region, our vision being to transform the entire media landscape for executives across Africa.

Our bold digital layout brings stories to life through the use of striking imagery, insightful video content and the encouragement of user engagement via our social media channels. Our interactive platform provides users with an optimal viewing experience by blending fluid site navigation with responsive design, creating the ultimate reading experience from almost any device.

Built into the site are a number of state-of-the-art features. Our content is broken down into a number of sub-sectors, including Technology, Leadership, Marketing and Finance, making for a user-friendly, easily manageable user experience.

We also feature a Top 10 section, counting down the biggest names, trends and personalities from across Africa, as well as a comprehensive video library showcasing the latest in visual business updates.

Need help finding something? Our revolutionary navigation system utilises “smart search”, giving readers a quick and easy way to find their favourite stories. Locating and reading the latest edition of our monthly African Business Review magazine is easy too, through our contemporary magazine slider which provides users with total browsing flexibility.

One of our key differentiators is our database, which reads like a ‘who’s who’ of the business world in Africa and will only continue to expand over the coming months. At your fingertips is a complete database of company profiles, reports and associations.

Users can also take advantage of our email newsletter services that will help executives, analysts and entrepreneurs connect with each other online.

Our goal at African Business Review is to transform the way information about business is viewed, shared and discussed online, and we believe that we have created a portal where executives can source information, share stories and network with one another.

As more and more users join the digital movement, the brand and its potential will continue to grow. We hope you enjoy reading African Business Review as much as we have enjoyed creating it, and we look forward to working with you in the future.

Matthew Staff, Associate Editor & the African Business Review Team