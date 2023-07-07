Doing business in Africa: five books to educate and inspire

As the third fastest growing region in the world, and home to six of the world’s fastest-growing countries, Africa presents huge opportunity.

Larger than the US, China, India, Japan and the whole of Europe combined, Africa is home to more than 400 companies with revenues over US$1 billion, and currently clocks US$1.4 trillion in consumer spending – that’s more than India.

Africa’s population is young, fast-growing, and increasingly urbanised with rapid technology adoption making the continent fertile ground for innovation. And the rise of disposable income is driving exponential growth.

Current economic growth and poverty-alleviation efforts mean that more than 43% of the continent’s people will reach middle- or upper-class status by 2030, amid an estimated US$6.7 trillion worth of consumer and business spending.

As Acha Leke, Chairman and Senior Partner at McKinsey Africa puts its: “There are very few places in the world today where you will really get those two factors coming together that strongly.”

But Africa’s business environment remains poorly understood with many western executives painting the continent as one that is complex and conflict-ridden.

To challenge the misconceptions and uncover the potential of doing business in Africa, we sourced five essential reads to help executives tap the opportunity in what is essentially the last emerging region in the world.

1