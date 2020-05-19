Article
Seed dealers and tech firms partner to detect fakes

By professo
May 19, 2020
The Seed Trade Association of Kenya (STAK) and the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEPHIS) have partnered with mPedigree.

The associations and the global technology are aiming to boost access to quality seeds by enhancing tracking of farm inputs.

According to Duncan Onduu, Chief Executive of STAK, this is the best technique to combat fakes.

“Alongside Kephis and our other partners, we stress the involvement of technology in the seed sector to ensure it flourishes, even as climate change takes its toll on agriculture,” commented Duncan Onduu.

The Chief Executive made this announcement at STAK’s Congress, Expo and Mazao Forum this week.

“The seed sector must be supported by technology to ensure farmers only get the best,” said Dr Gyanendra Shukla, CEO of Monsanto Africa.

The aim is to modernise the seed sector in order for agriculture yields to be boosted.

Kenya’s Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Willy Bett, has responded by assuring farmers that great emphasis is being placed on improving the quality of research, allowing valuable responses to smallholder farmers’ needs.

KEPHIS has also released 140 new drought-resistant and fast-maturing seed varieties to the industry this week.

