Improving food security in Africa with digital innovation

GODAN and Digital Africa sign a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) to drive digital innovation and entrepreneurship in Africa to improve food security.

What does this mean for Africa?

As a result of the MoU, Global Open Data For Agriculture and Nutrition (GODAN) - a United Nations, United Kingdom and United States initiative driving global efforts to tackle food security - and Digital Africa - an initiative supporting digitally innovative entrepreneurs - will work to increase the availability, use and sharing of open data to improve food and nutrition security in the region.

Under the MoU the two initiatives will support innovative projects in Africa, encouraging shared knowledge and experience, in order to drive the development of innovative digital solutions to tackle current world challenges.

More specifically, this partnership will also help GODAN to build high-level policies as well as public and private institutional support for open data within agriculture, furthering GODAN’s efforts to increase accessibility of data to empower farmers and food companies to use smart data and to better plan and execute operations for sustainable production and processes.

“We are delighted to sign the MOU with Digital Africa and work together in mobilising the stakeholders engaged in serving African entrepreneurs, foster a digital economy and unleash the talent of African start-ups. Through the partnership, both GODAN and Digital Africa will join forces in propagating open data policies within the region to ensure information and knowledge is openly available, accessible and usable. This is also an important step in allowing the continent to maximise its potential. With many young people starting their own businesses in Africa, there is now an empowered generation which uses technology to establish their business ventures," commented Andre Laperrière, the Executive Director of GODAN.

