Six essential supply chain and procurement events to attend

1 Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE

October 12-13

QEII Centre, London

Following a highly successful supply chain event earlier this year, sister publications Procurement Digital and Supply Chain Digital return to the London (and virtual) stages to host two-day hybrid event Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE London.

From October 12-13, the world’s largest companies will convene at the QEII Centre in London (and virtually via a fully interactive platform) so whether you’re here in-person or anywhere in the world, you can tap into keynote sessions delivered by leading executives from across the world, as well as network, share ideas, and soak up actionable insights.

Join more than 2,000 supply chain and procurement leaders along with some 60 speakers as they tackle pressing supply chain and procurement challenges head-on with fireside chats and more than 10 interactive panel discussions on everything from strategic sourcing, supply chain digitisation and procurement strategy during an economic downturn, to procuring with social purpose, the ROI of supply chain management and mitigating regulation, recession, and supply chain ripples.

Sessions will be held simultaneously across four stages, (two in person, two virtual) with various roundtables and panels addressing the hottest topics in supply chain.

Speakers Among the high-profile speakers at this event are Chief Procurement Officers from Visa Europe, Walgreens Boots Alliance, GE Healthcare, Santander UK, ITV, Essity, Credit Suisse, Axiata Group, and Bayer AG; and Chief Supply Chain Officers from companies including Colgate Palmolive and Stallantis. Also hear from Jan Wullenweber, Senior Partner at McKinsey; Jennifer Bisceglie, CEO of Interos; Andrew New, CEO, NHS Supply Chain; and Nedra Dickson, Global Supplier Inclusion & Sustainability Lead at Accenture.

2 Supply Chain Digitalisation 2022

October 17-18

Virtual

This two-day virtual event brings together supply chain and tech innovators to push forward a complete digital transformation of the supply chain. Expect more than 650 attendees, along with 24-plus speakers and 450 companies.

The conference focuses on leveraging digitalisation to optimise and reduce costs, while improving processes and customer service, helping you to accelerate digitalisation using IoT, AI/ML, big data, blockchain and digitalised supply chain, and develop the agility required to adapt logistics and distribution networks.

Speakers Sayed Habib, DGM, Business Development, Danube Group; Walaa Maher, Head of Supply Chain & Logistics at RAK Ceramics; Meri Stevens, Worldwide VP Supply Chain Consumer Health & Deliver at Johnson & Johnson; Melanie Nuce, SVP of Innovation at GS1 US.

3 BVL International Supply Chain Conference 2022

October 20-22

Berlin, Germany

This long-running conference brings together executives in logistics and supply chain management to exchange knowledge and experiences, to learn from the best, and to define the logistics agenda for the coming years. Expect more than 3,000 participants from over 40 nations, along with specialist keynotes and workshops on pressing topics, from sustainability and AI to intralogistics, cyber security, and the circular economy. Discussions and workshops take place both in-person and virtually.

This year sees the introduction of new 45-minute masterclasses delivering key themes and solutions, as well as live innovation pitches. Among key topics – reducing CO2 emissions in the supply chain, navigating geo-political upheavals with agility, empowering smart value chains, and challenges when purchasing logistics services.

Speakers Expect to hear from Barbara Frenkel, Chief Procurement Officer at Porsche AG; Thomas Muschalla, Head of Logistics at Saint-Gobain Rigips; Sven Markert, Head of Supply Chain Logistics at Siemens AG; Dieter Braun, Head of Supply Chain at Audi AG; Dr Knut Alicke, Partner at McKinsey; Nico Rosberg, Sustainability Entrepreneur; and Ralf Struckmeier, VP Logistics, Lufthansa Industry Solutions.

4 Global Supply Chain and Logistics Summit

November 17

Dubai

Widely acknowledged as the biggest thought leadership conference for supply chain and logistics in the Middle East, Asian subcontinent, Turkey and Africa, this one-day summit focuses on the latest insight and trends in global trade, economics, transportation, logistics, manufacturing, and distribution.

At this 15th edition, discover keynote presentations and panels on various industry verticals, from retail, energy, and healthcare, to automotive and FMCG, with best practices in innovation, sustainability, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence both discussed and shared.

The one-day summit is delivered as a combination of general sessions and three parallel tracks both in the morning and afternoon.

Speakers Faisal Al Qasim, Head of Operations, DP World Logistics UAE; Geoff Walsh, Country Manager, DHL Express UAE; Walter Groenewald, Technical Services Lead, Honeywell; Tom Nauwelaerts, Director Logistics, NEOM; Saudi Arabia; and Kunal Gupta, Director of Supply Chain, Bateel International.

5 Procurement Success Summit 2022

November 17-18

Shanghai

Procurement Success Summit (PPS) returns to the Shanghai stage in November with two days of discussion, networking, and innovative keynotes across digital transformation, sustainable purchasing, ecosystem partnerships in supply networks, and strategic category management. Procurement officers gather here to connect, share insights and best practices, and develop reality-based strategies for greater value.

Among topics set to take centre stage are the importance of collaboration, digital value in procurement, localisation versus re-localisation, mitigating the impact of disruptions on global supply chains, and promoting supplier diversity in China.

Speakers Hear from procurement heads from leading companies including Bayer APAC, Ather Energy, Cargill, Nio, and Quaker Houghton, as well as from Ernest Zhou, North Asia Sourcing Director at L’Oreal; Yueyue Wang, China Commercial Head at Mars Pet Nutrition; Gustavo Moreno, Global Head of Sourcing for Standard Chartered Bank; and Patrick Kwan, VP Supply Chain at Samsonite.

6 Supply Chain and Logistics Transformation Summit

November 23-25

Munich, Germany

This three-day summit is all about the transformation of supply chain and logistics via rapid adoption of new capabilities and digital technologies. Held at the Hilton in Munich, the summit brings together leaders in Supply Chain and Logistics to address the challenges and opportunities and learn from peers and industry experts on how to accelerate digital adoption, transform supply chains with new technologies and build leadership, team skills and capabilities needed for long-term success.

More than 50 speakers will address pressing topics including ESG for supply chains, managing supply and demand in balance through better planning, end-to-end supply chain orchestration, accelerating digitalisation and building a resilient supply chain.

Speakers Gladis Araujo, VP of Global Quality Systems at Mattel; Erik Lund, Head of IoT Tracking Division at Sony; Eran Ebert, Head of Global Supply Chain Transformation at Teva Pharmaceuticals; Georg Mahn, Director Supply Chain Europe and Africa at Delfingen; Peter Seitel, Director EL-DOD-PS at Merck; and Matthias Huelsmann, VP, Source to Deliver at Bosch, among others.