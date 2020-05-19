SkyPower Global and FAS Energy to build 3,000 MW of solar power in Nigeria

Follow @ ShereeHanna

Nigeria is set to benefit from a plant to develop 3,000 megawatts (MW) of utility-scale photovoltaic (PV) projects after signing agreements with joint venture company Skypower FAS Energy.

Both the Federal Republic of Nigeria Government and the Delta State of Nigeria Government have signed foundational agreements with the joint venture company which will result in production of clean, sustainable, cost-effective energy to support Nigeria’s needs.

SkyPower, a world leader in delivering solar power projects, and FAS Energy will work closely with both governments for the planning, financing, and construction of 3,000 MW of utility-scale solar PV energy projects for the Nigerian power grid.

They are expected to reach commercial operation in phases starting in 2015.

The agreements were signed at the World Economic Forum on Africa during a historic ceremony for a Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPA) between the Canadian and Nigerian governments.

Representing the nations at the forum were the Honourable Olusegun Olutoyin Aganga, Minister of Trade and Investment for the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Honourable Christian Paradis, Minister of International Development for Canada.

Kerry Adler, President and Chief Executive Officer of SkyPower Global, said: “This is truly a proud moment for SkyPower FAS Energy. Global partnerships such as these are key to bringing together extensive expertise from around the world.

“The signing of these landmark agreements demonstrates the shared vision of a partnership that will further stimulate the vibrant, fast-growing Nigerian economy and substantially impact the state and country’s GDPs, resulting in increased employment and skills training.

“We applaud the leadership of the Delta State and Federal Nigerian governments for embracing this initiative and demonstrating their continued commitment to reduce carbon emissions and harness the proven power of solar PV.”

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Power, Ambassador (Doctor) Godknows Boladei Igali, said: “The Nigerian Government is pleased to partner with SkyPower FAS Energy and we look forward to creating more power and more jobs for the people of Nigeria.

“Foreign investment in Nigeria helps build the economy and strengthen international ties with a well-respected and viable partner such as SkyPower FAS Energy.”

Doctor Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, Governor, Delta State of Nigeria, said: “Delta State is pleased to sign this agreement with the world’s largest solar developer, SkyPower FAS Energy.

“It represents a continued effort to provide even more clean and renewable energy that can be sustained for decades to come. Delta State: Beyond oil into solar.”