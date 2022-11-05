Slow train travel – 7 of the world's greatest railway routes

With sustainability at the forefront of people’s minds, slow travel is having its day in the sun.

Spotlighting immersive experiences, more sustainable forms of travel, and a focus on savouring each moment, slow travel invites travellers to connect both with nature and with local communities – people, culture, food, and music.

It relies on the idea that a trip is meant to educate and have an emotional impact; and is ultimately about the joyful experience of travelling through, rather than flying over, while connecting with a region and supporting local businesses along the way.

No other mode of transport quite captures the art of slow travel like the train journey does. Harking back to the golden age of travel, one that was simpler, slower, and arguably more meaningful, rail journeys fuse sustainability, living in the moment, and old-school luxury.

Recreate the romance of yesteryear and immerse yourself in nature with these luxury railway journeys.

