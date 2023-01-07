World’s most anticipated city hotel debuts 2023

Kempinski Floating Palace

Dubai, UAE

For the first time, a luxury hotel is opening at the end of 2023 as a floating building with 12 floating luxury villas able to sail to other locations. Anchored next to one of the most exclusive beach stretches in Dubai, guests are brought to the 156-room and suite hotel or their villas by speed boat, or via their own boats or own helicopter (there is a helipad and yacht parking deck). The five-star hotel delivers everything from exclusive gourmet restaurants, bars, and a spa, to pools, boutiques and banquet areas; while the 12 luxury villas, connected by pontoons, each feature a roof terrace with infinity pool, panoramic windows, and smart home features. They cruise at a maximum speed of 6 nautical miles and are equipped with solar panels.