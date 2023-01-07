World’s most anticipated city hotel debuts 2023
Kempinski Floating Palace
Dubai, UAE
For the first time, a luxury hotel is opening at the end of 2023 as a floating building with 12 floating luxury villas able to sail to other locations. Anchored next to one of the most exclusive beach stretches in Dubai, guests are brought to the 156-room and suite hotel or their villas by speed boat, or via their own boats or own helicopter (there is a helipad and yacht parking deck). The five-star hotel delivers everything from exclusive gourmet restaurants, bars, and a spa, to pools, boutiques and banquet areas; while the 12 luxury villas, connected by pontoons, each feature a roof terrace with infinity pool, panoramic windows, and smart home features. They cruise at a maximum speed of 6 nautical miles and are equipped with solar panels.
The Lana, Dubai
United Arab Emirates
Designed by acclaimed architects Foster + Partners, this eye-catching 30-storey tower in Dubai’s Business Bay area will open as The Lana, part of the Dorchester Collection, in July 2023. Space, light and extraordinary views will be the defining features of the 225 ultra-luxury guest rooms, 69 of which are suites – with tall windows framing views of the Burj Khalifa or desert. Among standout features of The Lana – triple-height ceilings, plush furnishings (think dark marbles, sculptural furniture, and stone parquet flooring), deep-soaking bathtubs, a patisserie, secluded garden lounge, and oversized rooftop pool and bar. The Lana will also feature a spa, wellness centre and gym, and guests will have access to the Beach Club at One at Palm Jumeirah, reachable via a short boat ride.
W Sydney
Australia
Having made its Darling Harbour debut late last year, W Sydney is the city’s hot property for 2023. Taking the anchor spot in The Ribbon Building, one of Sydney’s most striking new architectural landmarks, the hotel offers 585 stylish guest rooms with views of the harbour or city. Bespoke interiors are marine-inspired with luxuries including a custom soaking tub and in-room Mixbar. Relaxation is covered with a hi-tech gym, two heated pools (including an outdoor infinity with harbour views), and W’s signature AWAY Spa, while dining destinations range from a two-storey rooftop bar to W’s signature Living Room bar. And for business guests, there are eight versatile rooms, including the Great Room featuring floor-to-ceiling harbour-facing windows.
Six Senses London
United Kingdom
Six Senses is set to bring an arts, wellness, and community focus to its first UK home. Six Senses London will feature 110-rooms and suites, and 14 branded residences to buy, and will reside in the former art deco department store, Whiteleys, in Bayswater. The property has been redeveloped by Fosters + Partners, preserving the historic building’s Grade II façade, central courtyard, dome, and majestic staircase. The interiors deliver a nostalgic nod to the building’s art deco roots, while contemporary art from British artists adds local flavour. The jewel in the crown is the wellness club – a new kind of social and wellness community, home to the brand’s best-in-class spa, wellness rooms, pool, bar and restaurant, as well as coworking spaces and an experiential pioneering programme designed to encourage growth, reflection and reconnection.
The Peninsula, Istanbul
Turkey
Hot on the heels of The Peninsula London’s opening in early 2023, The Peninsula Istanbul is set to make its debut. Located along the banks of the stunning Bosphorus, in the historic Karaköy district, the hotel will anchor a new waterfront revitalisation project that includes a promenade, museums, art galleries, restaurants, boutiques, and a cruise ship port. The heritage property is also within walking distance of Istanbul’s historic landmarks, like the famed Sultanahmet District. The Peninsula will be home to 177 opulent rooms and suites, and will feature classical-inspired architecture, and landscaped gardens and pools. Guests can enjoy local and international cuisine at various restaurants, before indulging in the ancient Turkish tradition of hammam steam baths at the decadent The Peninsula Spa.
1 Hotel Nashville
United States
Opening late last year, 1 Hotels Nashville is the one to watch in 2023 thanks to its green luxury credentials. Marking the eighth property from 1 Hotels, a lifestyle brand committed to luxury sustainability, communities, wellness and natural design, this property is nestled in the heart of culture-rich downtown Nashville. Sustainability-themed touchpoints include wooden room keys, chalkboards to reduce paper use, in-room carafes made from recycled wine bottles, and beds made from locally crafted reclaimed wood. There are three dining concepts including farm-to-table 1 Kitchen Nashville with its nourishing, locally sourced seasonal menu, and Harriet’s Rooftop Bar, where guests can enjoy wellness cocktails, skyline views, and local musicians. There’s also a multi-purpose conference space, spa, and fitness and yoga studio.
Bellustar, Tokyo
Japan
Pan Pacific Hotel Group is bringing the luxury Bellustar hotel to Tokyo, and specifically to Tokyu Kabukicho Tower, the city’s new landmark skyscraper, just steps from Seibu-Shinjuku Station, and Japan’s largest hotel and entertainment complex tower. Slated to open the first half of 2023, the Bellustar Tokyo will offer 97 spacious rooms (a rarity in Tokyo), each with sweeping views over the city, along with five ultra-luxurious suites and a supersized penthouse – the latter furnished with a personal spa treatment room for two, kitchen, Jacuzzi with breath-taking skyline vistas, as well as personal 24/7 hotel butler service and an in-room chef private dining. Sky-high facilities stand out with shared ‘sky dining’ on the 45th floor, complete with teppanyaki, a sushi bar and floor-to-ceiling windows.
The West Hotel Minneapolis
United States
From Salt Hotels, a collection of artfully designed boutique properties in LA, Miami, Nantucket, and beyond, comes The West Hotel in Minneapolis. Located just steps from the Mississippi riverfront in the city’s culinary and design hub (North Loop), the 123-room hotel is housed within four historic buildings, with rooms featuring original exposed brick walls alongside oversized windows and locally commissioned art. The lobby doubles as a social hub with communal workspaces, a fireside lounge, library, and bar, while a rooftop bar with outdoor terrace delivers sweeping views of the city. Award-winning local chef James Beard helms the signature restaurant, dishing up the Basque-inspired cuisine of northern Spain with dishes mainly cooked over charcoal. He will also run an Eastern Mediterranean-inspired bakery.
The St Regis London
United Kingdom
Storied New York-born hotel brand St Regis is bringing its signature Butler Service, rich heritage, timeless glamour, and bespoke service to London’s most glamorous destination – Mayfair. Located on the corner of Bond Street and Conduit Street, the hotel is a US$122 million-dollar transformation of the former Westbury Mayfair Hotel and is expected to open this year with 196 elegant rooms and suites, a signature restaurant, speakeasy jazz bar, fitness centre and spa. In a nod to the building’s heritage, the hotel will retain the iconic Polo Bar, originally designed for the Phipps family of America and avid polo players, where guests can enjoy a local twist on the Bloody Mary, St. Regis’ signature cocktail.
The Ritz-Carlton, Melbourne
Australia
When The Ritz-Carlton, Melbourne makes its debut in March 2023, the stunning five-star hotel will be Australia’s tallest hotel. Located at the very top of an 80-story skyscraper in the city’s central business district, and set up above the city skyline, the 257-room five-star hotel will offer guests sweeping panoramic views of the city and Port Phillip Bay. As well as delivering the brand’s signature restaurant and an intimate library bar, the hotel will feature a heated indoor infinity pool and deck overlooking the city, a spa, gym, and club lounge.
Bvlgari Hotel Tokyo
Japan
Travellers to Tokyo will soon be able to experience the glamour and timeless heritage of Italian band Bulgari. Housed within a new ultra-skyscraper near Tokyo Station, the Bulgari Hotel Tokyo will deliver 98 luxurious guest rooms including a lavish Bulgari Suite and will be home to the brand’s renowned dining venues, including Il Ristorante Niko Romito, a collaboration with Italian chef of 3 Michelin star restaurant Reale in Abruzzo. The hotel will also feature a 25m indoor pool and a 1,500-sqm spa for the ultimate in wellbeing.
Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Saigon
Vietnam
Opening its doors late last year, Oakwood marks the first international serviced apartment brand to open in Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City. The property offers a hybrid mix of 67 studios, one and two-bedroom serviced apartments with expansive windows that look out to the Saigon River or the iconic Landmark 81 skyscraper. The hotel’s location puts guests close to many of the city’s attractions, including the famous Notre Dame Cathedral of Saigon, and major office buildings.
Nobu Hotel Rome
Italy
The new Nobu Hotel Rome is located on the world-renowned Via Veneto, a short walk from the Trevi Fountain, and is being transformed from the city’s Grand Hotel Via Veneto. It will house 122 rooms and suites across two 19th century buildings, and feature a green rooftop terrace, indoor and outdoor meeting space, a full-service spa, fitness centre, exclusive club lounge, and a Nobu restaurant, inclusive of 24-hour in-room dining. Nobu Rome is one of many Nobu hotel rollouts worldwide including Madrid and San Sebastian both opening this year.
The Peninsula London
United Kingdom
Enjoying a spectacular location overlooking Hyde Park Corner, in the heart of Belgravia, The Peninsula London is due to welcome guests from early 2023. The hotel, which will showcase the best of British culture, art, and cuisine, will reflect the distinctive heritage and grandeur of Belgravia – think a colonnaded courtyard lobby and 190 rooms and suites styled by Peter Marino. Destination restaurants include a rooftop venue with spectacular views and a chic Cantonese restaurant, while the one-storey shopping arcade will deliver nine stores. There is also a spa and grand ballroom.
Mandarin Oriental Dubai
United Arab Emirates
The second Mandarin Oriental property to reach Dubai, this one will be a 63-storey property with 257 rooms, suites and serviced apartments. It is said to have been designed to ‘reflect local culture, with features inspired by Mandarin Oriental’s Asian heritage’. Three will be ‘a lively rooftop sky bar with citywide views, a signature dining experience, an all-day dining venue, a poolside bar and restaurant, a lobby lounge, a club lounge, a cigar room and a Mandarin Oriental Cake Shop’.
Kimpton Frankfurt
Germany
Kimpton is set to make its German debut with the opening of Kimpton Frankfurt, bringing its signature bold and playful design and luxury, personalised service to one of Europe’s largest financial hubs. Set in a listed building right in the city centre, the luxury boutique hotel will feature 155 rooms, two meeting rooms and a fitness centre, As well as the hotel’s restaurant, there are also plans for a sky-bar and restaurant on the roof terrace.
