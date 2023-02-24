Emirates Palace and the rise of the vegan hotel room

Animal lovers can finally sleep easy in the emirates.

Following a rebrand to Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi-based Emirates Palace recently unveiled six rooms that are entirely free from animal products.

This makes the luxury beachside hotel, once famed for all things dripping in gold (including 24K gold edible flakes on coffee) the first property in the Middle East to offer vegan rooms, and one of very few five-star vegan hotels globally.

Wool-based carpets have been replaced with wooden floors, leather furniture with faux leather, while duvets are feather-free, linens are vegan, bathroom toiletries are made only from botanicals, and in-room dining is entirely plant-based.

Even the mini bars are stocked with almond and oak milk options, not to mention a choice of kombuchas.

What’s more, the vegan approach at this newly rebranded Abu Dhabi landmark property extends beyond the six rooms to the hotel’s luxury spa, where guests can try vegan products and treatments; as well as to the restaurants, where plant-based options have expanded with a menu that’s packed with produce from the hotel’s very own vegetable garden.

Even the staff have received training to ensure they fully understand vegan lifestyles and can answer any questions or requests that a vegan guest may have.

As Michael Koth, the Swiss GM of Emirates Palace puts it: “When veganism is helped by us to become more mainstream, and not tucked away into a small niche, that is the real deal”.

While Emirates Palace is a plant-based pioneer regionally, and one of few five-star properties to offer vegan, it is certainly not the first.

London home to first vegan hotel room

That accolade goes to the five-star Hilton London Bankside, which, in 2019, launched the world’s first vegan suite, in a bid to show that veganism is no longer just a dining trend.



Crafted solely from plant-based materials, courtesy of food design studio Bompas & Parr, the 3-room suite is upholstered in Pinatex, a leather-alternative fabric made from cellulose fibres found in waste pineapple leaves. Feather stuffing in pillows has been swapped for organic buckwheat, millet seeds, or bamboo fibres, while cotton, not wool, has been used to make the carpet.



Toiletries are made with vegetable extracts, mini bar snacks are all vegan, as is the stationery (printed with vegan-friendly ink), cleaning products and in-dining menu.

