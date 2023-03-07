The female CEO disrupting hospitality in the Gulf & globally

When it comes to being disruptive in business, the most important thing as a leader is to be "open-minded, adventurous, and unafraid", declares Marloes Knippenberg, a Gulf-focused hospitality executive who prefers to take the road less travelled.

While Dutch national Marloes took the conventional hospitality route in her formative years, building a successful and exciting exec-level career within Hilton – where she worked in a range of operational and commercial positions, from Switzerland to the UAE to the UK – she has since taken a more disruptive approach.

And it's an approach that has garnered Marloes business success throughout the Middle East and globally, and multiple accolades to boot.

As CEO of Kerten Hospitality since 2015, Marloes – who spends a major of her time in the GCC, mainly Saudi and the UAE, and has a team in Dubai – has proven that disruption, done right, works.

With the backing of Ireland-based investment vehicle Kerten, Marloes established Kerten Hospitality in 2015 as a disruptive and dynamic mixed-use, ESG and lifestyle operator; and with an innovative mindset, has grown its operational and pipeline portfolio from one brand in one country almost seven years ago into a global hospitality Group with 50 projects in more than 12 counties and 12 owned brands.

Not to mention, securing numerous industry accolades in innovation for the Group and for her own brand of leadership, including the Most Innovative Lifestyle Hospitality Group in the Middle East 2022 (Global Brands UK); Most High Impact Leaders Making a Difference (Fast Company); and recently listed in the most Powerful List of Executives in hospitality in the Middle East (Hotelier).

For Marloes, disruption is increasingly synonymous with early adopters who push the envelope of innovation to create vast pools of unknown, yet achievable tangible outcomes for humankind.

“It is about betterment of lifestyles, engaging everyone, listening and ensuring that you build future-proof environments selected by different generations,” she says.

“In a nutshell, it is about being laser-focused on the outcome, creating value for all and connecting humans – and this is how we at Kerten disrupt, evolve and engage with other partners.”

Taking a non-traditional approach to the hospitality industry

It is a philosophy that Marloes has implemented throughout the business, both in terms of what the company does and how it is run.

“We are the new kid with non-conventional ideas about the direction of hospitality,” Marloes tells Business Chief.

“Our scale and size combined have allowed us to be agile enough to shift towards capacity building, memorable experiences and a community build that becomes part of the customer experience.”

There are no traditional hotels in Kerten’s portfolio, which instead spotlights properties (hotels, branded residences, serviced apartments and other spaces) characterised by their open spaces, co-working areas, collaborative brands, and multi-use purpose.

“We are building the destination of the future where communities, businesspeople, social groups as well as travellers and residents can meet, stay and play”, says Marloes. “We focus on the creation of unique experiences and spaces that are inspired by the local community, culture, heritage as well as talent.”

Marloes argues that Kerten has redefined urbanism by injecting a human-centric measure on services, product, and the environment.

“We believe in creating destinations that combine multiple components that deliver memories for diverse audiences and target groups. By repurposing spaces, landscaping and creating spaces for community engagement, we challenge the status quo of our industry and get rid of the traditional meeting rooms and big hotel spaces, instead replacing them with flexible connection-enthusing environments.”

Among Kerten Hospitality properties in the region are Cloud7 Residence in AlUla, a lodge in the Saudi desert, home to heritage sites, date farms and a community of artisans; and The House Hotel Al Khiran, a community-centric luxury beachside resort in Kuwait.