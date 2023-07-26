Top 10 best UAE hospitality brands going global

Dubai was among the first cities in the world to return to its touristy highs following the global lockdowns.

By February this year, hotels in the emirate hit 100% occupancy passing pre-Covid levels with rates and revenues per room reaching record highs.

The city is expected to see 490 million new visitors stay at its hotels by 2031, while estimates predict the UAE will see 25% growth in the hospitality industry by 2030, according to a KPMG report.

To cater to demand, hotels are springing up across the emirates with plans to add 48,0000 hotel rooms by 2030, 25% more than its existing supply, Knight Frank recently reported.

While the usual international hotel groups – from Hilton to Hyatt, Starwood to Six Senses, Accor to Marriott – continue to expand their regional hotel stock, there is another emerging trend gathering momentum.

The rise and rise (and rise) of UAE homegrown brands.

While UAE legacy hotel brands are nothing new – JA Resorts opened its first hotel in 1981, while Habtoor Hospitality opened its first hotel in 1979 – they are multiplying (and fast) rolling out new properties and brands not only regionally (here’s looking at you Saudi) but also taking their brands internationally to European and Asian markets.

From established brands like Jumeirah to new entrants like FIVE Hotels, Business Chief selects its top 10 homegrown hospitality brands that have gone and are going global.

1

Group CEO: Katerina Giannouka