Article
Leadership & Strategy

South Africa capital Pretoria to change name in 2012

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

As part of African Business Review’s look back at the biggest news from 2011, we revisit this story from November.

South Africa’s capital, Pretoria is to be renamed Tshwane by the end of 2012, according to the mayor.

The city’s roads will also be given the names of anti-apartheid leaders, changing from current names which include Afrikaner heroes and apartheid-era dignitaries.

The capital itself is named after white Afrikaner hero Andries Pretorius, who defeated a Zulu army in 1938. The ruling African National Congress (ANC) party has long called for a name change, already referring to it as Tshwane.

"When we say we want to change the name of the city to Tshwane and replace the street names with names of our struggle heroes, they talk about how much it costs," Mayor Kgosientso Ramokgopa was quoted as saying in the Pretoria News.

"We are going to be resolute and stubborn in ensuring that our history is recorded correctly, because our brave heroes paid the ultimate price," he said.

Pretoria and its surrounding areas are in a municipality which has already adopted the name Tshwane.

African Business ReviewAndries PretoriusPretoriaPretoria change to Tshwane
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability