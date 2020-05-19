Striking the balance between development and financial stability

Follow @ ShereeHanna

By Nicolas Clavel, Scipion Capital Chief Investment Officer, and Ben Storrs, Scipion Capital Investment Analyst

Sub-Sahara Africa is becoming wealthier with GDP growing at an average of 5.1 percent per annum since 2000[1].

From a relatively low base, a commodities boom has increased the US Dollar value of exports more than threefold during the past decade[2].

Investments in infrastructure have helped sustain commodity exports, which have underpinned economic growth. FDI and consumption have also contributed significantly to rising GDP.

One consequence of increasing wealth is more imports into Africa. Imports from Europe have steadily increased, even after the value and volume of exports reduced by almost a third in 2009[3].

Imports from China increased almost 20 percent in 2013 following an increase of 16.7 percent in 2012 as Africa imports secondary and tertiary goods which it cannot yet produce itself[4].

The type of products Africa is beginning to import is illustrative of the growth of middle class in Africa but it also puts more pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

Imports into Africa are paid in foreign currency so banks require access to foreign exchange in order to honour their international payment commitments.

Investor confidence

A central bank without liquid reserves or other access to foreign exchange will struggle to fund imports and retain investor confidence in its currency.

In recent years, keen to avoid the investment crises which afflicted Asian economies in the late 1990’s, African countries, including Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia, have gradually increased the nominal amount of foreign exchange reserves or maintained high levels.

Despite this, the increasing value of imports has strained foreign exchange reserves and since 2009 import cover has generally fallen, including in all of the countries mentioned above.

Import cover is the period of time a country can fund its imports from its current reserves if it stopped earning foreign exchange.