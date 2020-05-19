TanzInvest: What’s going on at the Tanzania Investment forum

Today, the Tanzanian Investment Forum (TanzInvest) is taking place at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre, Dar es Salaam. TanzInvest focuses on economic growth and investment opportunities in Tanzania, and is part of a series of worldwide events led by CountryFactor, a global investment consulting company.

For those of you who can’t be there, here’s a sneak peak of what’s going on behind the Julius Nyerere centre’s closed doors:

President Magufuli will speak

H.E. John Magufuli will give a keynote speech at the event. Recently, he has urged increased local and foreign investment, stressing that the government will give maximum support to all investors. Additionally, he has urged potential investors to kindly observe Tanzanian law, such as timely payment of tax and other relevant dues to the government.

Chance to learn from the experts

Key figures in the African private and public sectors will join Magufuli in imparting insightful investment advice. These include: Clifford Tandari (Executive Director of Tanzania Investment Centre), Reginald Mengi (Chairman, Tanzania Private Sector Foundation), Kapuulya A. Musomba (Acting Managing Director, Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation).

Extra on second day

The conference runs until the 17 November, when attendees can attend sector and one-to-one meetings. They can also attend site visits. Sectors include natural resources, petroleum and mining, financial institution, energy, tourism, agriculture & livestock development, manufacturing, real estate, transportation, economic, infrastructure, telecommunications and ICT.

Networking

Attendees will have the chance to network with each other and speakers throughout the event, but more specifically during networking lunches and tea breaks

Plan for the future

At the end of the first day, there will be an ‘Outlook Panel’ named ‘Development Vision 2025. Various experts will discuss the future of Tanzanian investment, and Dr Adelhelm Meru, Ministry of Trade Industry & Investments, will chair the panel.

