Traidcraft supports the Mzuzu Women in Coffee Programme

The originator of the fair trade movement in the UK, Traidcraft, reveals how it is championing sustainability, transparency, and support for women coffee workers.

The organisation has been involved with the Mzuzu Coffee Planters Cooperative Union Limited (MCPCU) for more than 10 years.

Mzuzu is based in Malawi and focuses on sustainability in farming, ensuring workers are offered training on sustainable agricultural techniques, quality and processing, and provided with microfinance loans to buy seeds.

“Unlike any other cooperative in the area, Mzuzu also runs a ‘Women in Coffee’ programme, implemented to empower women farmers and increase their personal income by selling coffee grown by women to buyers all over the world.”

“As a result, there are over 650 female farmers across the six cooperatives. This is drastically more than regular plantations in the area, who aren’t part of the union.”