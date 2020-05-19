Follow @ ShereeHanna

Follow @ AfricaBizReview

Reflecting the group’s unwavering commitment to transformation, Imperial Logistics has received its 2013 certification as a Level 3 B-BBEE company, with a value add preferential procurement status of 137.5 percent.

The organisation’s outstanding BEE scorecard recently contributed to its success in winning a contract with leading global gas supplier Air Liquide.

Transformation Manager Prince Mphogo said: “Imperial Logistics was highly competitive on the BEE score in the tender process and outscored competitors in almost every category.”

The group’s total BEE score was the highest out of all four competitors, which were assessed on elements including management and control, preferential procurement, enterprise development and socio economic responsibility.

Imperial Logistics Sustainability Director, Sibongile Zikalala explains that Imperial Logistics’ value add status enhances the group’s preferential procurement level from 110 percent to 137.5 percent, which is higher than that of a Level 1 status supplier.

“To ensure that we contribute to a sustainable, equitable society and economic transformation of South Africa, we have aligned our efforts to the Road Freight sub-sector code for BBBEE,” she said.

Imperial Logistics was verified by AQRate verification services on the Generic Scorecard for the Road Freight sub-sector in November 2013.

To meet the challenge of accurately tracking and measuring B-BBEE performance and targets across some 70 operating units, Imperial has invested in a unique IT system.

Zikalala added: “We partnered with Mpowered Business Solutions to utilise their BEE software solutions which assist us in generating monthly scorecards for each unit, automate preferential procurement and also consolidates to the group scorecard.

“The system enables the group to successfully manage continuous improvement of its transformation in a decentralised environment.”

“B-BBEE is a business critical, strategic imperative that aligns to the global principles of sustainability. Imperial Logistics leadership has adopted a pro-active approach to managing the broader BEE process to leverage this process and derive a competitive advantage – for ourselves and our clients,” she concluded.