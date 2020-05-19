Imperial Logistics delivers benefits to customers with project Vumela

Forllow @AfricaBizReview on Twitter.

“Vumela” is an ancient Zulu word meaning “enable” and is the core principle of the recently unveiled Consumer Products implementation project by Imperial Logistics.

The focus of the initiative will see a single, integrated SAP (Systems, Applications & Products) system deployed across all Imperial Logistics Consumer Products and, in the words of Divisional CEO Nico Koekemoer: “It will promote effective business decision making based on information that is timely, secure, reliable and comprehensive.”

SAP software, produced by SAP SE and used by blue chip companies all over the world, has been used extensively in the project to deliver a: “more efficient processing of information, leading to better service to our customers”

Koekemoer also said: “In addition, risk management will be improved, and we’ll enjoy better compatibility with many customers’ systems since some of our principals already use SAP.”

The implementation of SAP software through Project Vumela is mutually beneficial for both Imperial Logistics and their customer base; the access to cloud technology will provide retailers unheard of access to services which will undoubtedly be passed on to consumers.

Koekenmoer adds: “Project Vumela is the first step on our path to better, faster customer service that will ultimately enable us to grow Imperial Logistics Consumer Products division.”

RELATED:



Imperial Holdings nets Red Bull’s distribution contract for South Africa: http://www.africa.businesschief.com/leadership/857/s-distribution-contract-for-South-Africa

Imperial Logistics drives productivity for Mercedes Benz: http://www.africa.businesschief.com/leadership/904/Imperial-Logistics-drives-productivity-for-Mercedes-Benz