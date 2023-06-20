Consumers in the UK can savour their favourite chocolate bars and feed their pets safe in the knowledge that Mars UK – the company behind those trusted brands – has just taken a million miles a year off UK roads.



That’s down to state-of-the-art new logistics facilities built at London Thames Gateway, in a £350 million investment alongside partners DHL.



This facility alone will reduce Mars UK’s logistics carbon footprint by as much as 7.7%.



The warehousing facility is one of the tallest distribution centres in Europe, standing 42 metres tall. It also has 3,700 solar panels, delivering 27% of power for the site. With those credentials, it has achieved a coveted BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ rating, placing it in the top 1% of non-domestic buildings in the UK when it comes to sustainability.



The smart building uses automated pallet storage and retrieval technology, LED lighting, rainwater collection, and high-frequency charging to reduce energy consumption.

