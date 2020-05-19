Uber to launch Uber Eats in Nairobi and Cairo

The peer-to-peer ridesharing firm, Uber, has announced plans to launch its food delivering service in Kenya’s capital city.

Uber Eats is expected to be operating in Nairobi by the end of this year, adding to the firm’s more than 200 city locations, and expanding its 80,000 restaurant partners.

The firm also aims to launch its service in Egypt’s capital city, Cairo, adding to its growth on the continent.

Currently, Uber Eats is only present in three cities in Africa, all of which are in South Africa – Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban.

“After three years of making safe and affordable rides available at the touch of a button, Uber has announced its continued investment in East Africa with the forthcoming launch of Uber Eats in Kenya,” stated Janet Kemboi, spokesperson for Uber East Africa.

“The global food delivery app — that makes getting great food as simple as requesting a ride — will add Nairobi to its menu of more than 200 cities around the world later this year.”

“While we can’t share an exact date, we look forward to bringing food delivery at the push of a button to Kenya in the coming months,” she said.

“We are in discussion with a number of local and national restaurant partners in Kenya. We look forward to sharing more details soon.”

According to Kemboi, Kenya has a huge demand for the food delivery service, making a prime location for its more than 100-city expansion.

“We have been overwhelmed by the response from local residents who want access to flexible work and we urge anyone interested in delivering with Uber Eats to earn some extra money to get in touch.”