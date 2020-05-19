UNICEF teams with Safaricom to launch the Internet of Good Things in Kenya

UNICEF has recently announced that it has launched the Internet of Good Things in conjunction with Safaricom, to deliver free information in Kenya. Internet of Good Things is a resource that provides information and advice to healthier living in challenging circumstances. The UNICEF-led initiative is available to over 60 countries around the world.

The service is designed to be free of cost and accessible on mobile phones with basic-internet access. With information and resources provided from UNICEF, the platform also seeks to encourage the youth in voicing their opinions and experiences. Safaricom will help ensure this by making https://ke.goodinternet.org/ accessible without data-charges. As Safaricom is the largest telecommunications provider in Kenya, this partnership will help deliver information and encourage awareness in critical areas, while ensuring it is free to the majority.

The Internet of Good Things aims to bring information to individuals across the world who would not normally have access to possibly life saving information. UNICEF emphasises that adolescents, especially girls, are suseptible to malnutrition, child marriage, female genital mutilation, physical, sexual and gender-based violence. This information has the potential to assist in these challenges.

Patrizia DiGiovanni, Officer-In-Charge of UNICEF Kenya said: “We are pleased this collaboration between UNICEF Kenya and Safaricom will allow young people, caregivers and communities to access vital information and acquire new knowledge and skills – so that more children and young people can be protected from violence, harm and disease and can grow to their full potential. UNICEF is committed to reach the most disadvantaged populations and marginalized communities.”